Zero Tariff End Game

Battle of China

the Washington Examiner reported , citing Homeland Security Department data up to Oct. 2. A majority - over $2.3 billion - of those monies is to be paid by steel importers. Another nearly $1.5 billion will come from tariffs on Chinese products, and over $600 million stems from aluminum imports.The numbers come from assessments by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and don't necessarily reflect how much the government has already collected. "A lot of money is coming into our coffers," Trump commented on the issue at a Sept. 27 press conference Trump slapped 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum in the spring. He said dumping of the metals, from countries such as China, decimated domestic producers and America's falling capability to produce its own steel created a national security risk, he argued.The tariff is slated to increase to 25 percent on Jan. 1, 2019, unless the two countries can come to an agreement.U.S. companies have filed over 37,000 requests for exemption from the tariffs, forcing the Commerce Department to hire more people to handle them.The approach seems to work as negotiators agreed on Sept. 30 to sign a new trade accord-the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)-which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)."By the way, without tariffs, we wouldn't be talking about a deal, just for those babies out there that keep talking about tariffs. That includes Congress," Trump said during a press conference on the USMCA on Oct. 1.The EU has previously agreed to move toward the no-tariff regime, outside of the auto industry.Trump said.China has imposed tariffs on $110 billion worth of American exports, but the country only imported about $130 billion of American goods last year so it doesn't have much room to broaden the tariff base much further.Trump already warned that if China retaliates against U.S. farmers and other industries, he would impose tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese imports.Also, the USMCA contains a clause that bars any of its members from entering into a separate free-trade deal with China.Canada and China had been talking about a possible free-trade deal, and formal negotiations have now been put on hold.The U.S. Department of Homeland Security didn't respond to a request for comment.