According to preliminary reports, the blast occurred in one of the units of the Bhilai steel plant where at least 24 persons were working Tuesday morning.At least nine persons have been killed and 14 have been seriously injured in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhatisgarh in eastern India. The explosion at the plant owned by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) took place at around 10:30 a.m. (Indian Standard Time), the police said.Nine persons have lost their lives and 14 are undergoing medical treatment for burn injuries," the Ministry of Steel informed, releasing a statement.​Going by the preliminary information, over 24 employees were working when the accident occurred, SAIL said."All resources have been mobilized to provide adequate care to the injured. SAIL is providing all the support to the families of the affected," SAIL said.India's Minister of State for Steel, Vishnudeo Sai, Steel Secretary, Binoy Kumar, and SAIL Chairman, Saraswati Prasad along with other senior officers have rushed to Bhilai to take stock of the situation and meet the bereaved families.