© Frontera

Russia

"It seems to me that our American partners are making a colossal strategic mistake, they are undermining confidence in the dollar as a universal, in fact, the only reserve currency today, undermining faith in it as this universal tool."

Iran

Turkey

Venezuela

"Venezuela is going to implement a new system of international payments and will create a basket of currencies to free us from the dollar. We'll use the Russian ruble, the yuan, yen, the Indian rupee, the euro," Maduro stressed.

China

Sputnik has summed up what countries are turning away from the greenback and embracing local currencies.The US dollar still feels rather comfortable, but clouds are gathering on the horizon for the world's primary reserve currency:Addressing the Russian Energy Week summit on October 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed:Moscow has signaled its determination to reduce the economic dependence on the dollar, specifying thatt does not plan to impose any restriction on transactions in the US currency.Previously, Andrey Kostin, the president and chairman of VTB Bank's Management Board, came up with the de-dollarization plan that was hailed by the Russian Ministry of Finance.For his part, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik in early September thatThe issue took on a new significance after a series of punitive measures adopted by the US administration against Russia since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency. In early August 2018, US lawmakers proposed the so-called "sanctions bill from hell" targeting the Russian sovereign debt The Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) has remained in focus of global attention since Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, in May 2018 and the resumption of sanctions.Under these circumstances Tehran signaled its willingness to switch to non-dollar trade exchange with China, India, Russia and Turkey.In addition, in mid-September, a spokesperson for the German Finance Ministry told Politico that Berlin, Paris and London had been working on "maintaining financial payment channels" with Iran together with the European External Action Service and European Commission.Meanwhile, the IRI is turning to gold as a viable alternative to the US dollar.Trump's tough import tariffs on steel and aluminum introduced in March 2018 and announcement of double tariffs against Turkey in early August sent the Turkish lira down.At the same time, tensions continue to simmer between Ankara and Washington over the US' Syria policy, the White House's alleged unwillingness to extradite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political foe Fethullah Gulen and the ongoing spat over the detention of a US pastor in Turkey.On September 7, the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran discussed a possible replacement of the US dollar with national currencies in trade transactions during their summit in Tehran.due to severe sanctions exerted by the White House on Caracas amid the cash-strapped country's major economic and social crisis. On September 8, 2017, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced thatThe country continues to struggle with the consequences of the US economic blockade, maintaining non-dollar crude trade. On September 13, Bloomberg reported thatWhile Beijing avoids dumping the dollar amid the Trump-driven trade war with the US, the country isUnder Xi Jinping, the People's Republic of China (PRC) has made several crucial steps to strengthen the yuan's position, starting with theAccording to observers, the so-called "petro-yuan" could diminish the dollar dominance once the newly introduced contracts become a new global benchmark.Besides, the China-led Belt and Road initiative envisages the introduction of swap facilities in local countries involved in the endeavor to promote the use of the renminbi.Yet another step thwarting the dollar's global outreach is the decision ofwhich have significantly intensified due to Donald Trump's assertive trade policies.The RCEPlong regarded as a viable alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), torn apart by Trump in 2017, brings together 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and six Asia-Pacific countries, namely, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.Although the negotiations over the creation of the free trade zone are still going on,The bloc does not include the US and is likely to develop while relying on trade in local currencies in the first place. Speaking to Sputnik in July 2018 , Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, a prominent American economist, author and former US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy under President Ronald Reagan, noted that