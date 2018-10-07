tropical storm michael
Tropical Depression 14 is expected to form by Sunday, becoming Tropical Storm Michael by Monday, according to the latest National Hurricane Center forecast update. Tropical Storm Michael's track leads to the northern Gulf Coast, with landfall possible from Mississippi to the Florida panhandle on Wednesday. Michael will then move inland through Alabama and Georgia and into the flood-stricken Carolinas by Thursday.
Tropical disturbance is now a depression - and a Florida hurricane could be next

The tropical disturbance in the Caribbean became Tropical Depression No. 14 on Sunday, and the National Hurricane Center thinks the storm has a more muscular future.

"Some strengthening is forecast during the next several days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today," according to an advisory at 11 a.m. "The system could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday."

As for where the storm will be by that point, the forecast track takes it through the eastern Gulf of Mexico, meaning there might be some Category 1 preparation for residents of Florida's Panhandle and southern Alabama this week.

storm tracks michael
The latest models for potential Tropical Storm Michael, expected to develop by Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center forecast, show the storm will make landfall next week along the northern Gulf Coast. Michael will then move inland across the southeast U.S., perhaps impacting the flood-stricken Carolinas with heavy rain.
Florida Governor Rick Scott announced he'll declare a state of emergency later Sunday.


Tropical storm warnings are already in effect for Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth in Cuba, as well as the Mexican coast from Tulum to Cabo Catoche for what would be named Michael.

No. 14's sustained winds blew at 35 mph, just below tropical storm strength, at 11 a.m. Its picked up speed, now moving at a stately 6 mph from 3 mph. It's edged 225 miles southwest of Cuba's western edge and 90 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico.

The National Weather Service forecasts 2 to 4 inches of rain in the Florida Keys Sunday and Monday from the outer bands. Heavier showers are forecast for western Cuba (3 to 7 inches), as well as the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize and Northern Honduras (2 to 4 inches). Some parts of western Cuba might get up to 12 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service warned of possibly lethal flash floods hitting western Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Chiapas, Mexico and other parts of the Mexican and Central American Pacific coasts.