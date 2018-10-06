© The Nation



"I think they [Russia and the United States] need to keep a unified strong message to the Houthis that there is no compromises, the only way to resolve the Yemeni problem is the Security Council resolution, they have to come to the table, and that they will not accept any excuses from them... I think having this unified strong message from Russia and the United States is very important," Mubarak said.

"We appreciate the Russian support to the legitimate government and their understanding for the main causes. I think they know more than others the roots of the problem in Yemen... We do appreciate all the support to the special envoy [of the United Nations, Martin Griffiths] and also to the Yemeni government and also pushing the international community and unifying international voice towards one opinion," Mubarak said.

"I think that will be highly appreciated, open up Russia for the Yemeni students and give hope to the Yemeni young people, I think that is something will be very positive. In the end, the problem in Yemen is economical, I think finding jobs for Yemenis, opportunities, open up window for Yemenis to travel and to exchange thoughts, I think this is the only way how to defeat the extremist ideology," the diplomat suggested.

"Yes, for sure... We believe that keeping this support from the United States to the coalition is crucial, it is very important. I think they are serving the Yemeni aims... And also, if we are talking about the casualties, I think having the United States involved, I think, this will reduce the number of casualties."

"Long time ago they said that, and again, I think there is strategic interest between the Saudis and the Americans. I think the new administration they know exactly what does mean Houthis having power in Yemen and controlling the Bab el Mandeb Strait, threatening international maritime, and affecting the entire security and stability of region and the world. So, I think that it's for the sake of the American interest not to let Houthis succeed in Yemen and to defeat the Iranian rule in Yemen."

"And the milestone in that, first is to restore the state. We are not accepting the status quo as it is now. Then, discuss the future of Yemen and the political arrangements. But first, I think we have to restore the security arrangement before the political arrangements [are reached]," Mubarak pointed out.

"Unfortunately, for no reason, Houthis decided not to show up. And our explanation that it's because of some internal politics among the Houthis movement and also because of the Iranian and Hezbollah interference," Mubarak said.

"We believe that it's premature to do that. Our clear message to them that we will support the special envoy and all his efforts, but we want him to be assured 100 percent that Houthis will come and the agenda is fully discussed with them and they agree on it. If he can get some written guarantees from them, that will be ok. We will support him."

Russia and the United States should have a unified and tough message to the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement, calling on it to sit at the negotiating table,told Sputnik.Yemen is grateful to Russia for its support for the country's legitimate government [Hadi] and for unifying the world around one position on the Yemeni issue, Ambassador of Yemen told Sputnik.The ambassador noted that Yemen would appreciate more aid and more economic contribution from Russia.When asked whether he has had any meetings with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, Mubarak said he would love to hold talks with the Russian diplomat but had not yet been lucky to do that.Russia's Deputy Envoy to United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said in September thatboth in the north and in the south of the war-torn country.When asked whether Washington should continue supporting the coalition, Mubarak saidIn August, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said that Washington was reviewing its support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen following media reports that the Pentagon could withdraw its backing for operations against the Houthi rebels in the Middle Eastern country.Asked to comment on the United States reviewing its support for the coalition, Mubarak said, that the Yemeni authorities had heard about it a long time ago.the Ambassador of Yemen said. "There is no initiative. Actually, there is one path which is the UN path to solve the Yemeni problem, and we are open freely to discuss all the options within this framework," Mubarak said.Mubarak stressed thatThe delegation of the Yemeni Houthi rebel movement did not come to Geneva for the recent consultations on the conflict in the Middle Eastern country because of the internal politics within the group and Iran's interference in the situation, the ambassador told Sputnik.The Yemeni rebel Houthi movement should provide UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths with written guarantees that they will attend the next peace talks and that they agree with the agenda of the negotiations, the Yemeni Ambassador said, adding that it was too early to talk about resuming these talks. Earlier this week, Griffiths said he was hopeful to resume peace talks on Yemen by November.[Mubarak's response]: