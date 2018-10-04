© Gist Junction



Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) special agent Leatrice Malika De Bruhl-Daniels was arrested on Friday over accusations she shared classified information with a terror suspect ‒ Nada Diya ‒ with whom she was romantically involved.According to multiple media reports,She had been a special agent for nine years andDiya was trying to get a tourist visa to visit the United States. Court documents say that Bruhl-Daniels contacted officials at the State Department and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who informed her thatBruhl-Daniels, despite being told to "Stay away from Diya," went on to form a romantic relationship with him andThe criminal complaint against her says thatBruhl-Daniels said she paid him back for the $1,400 loan with booze.In various messages to Diya, Bruhl-Daniels wrote that she was "deeply attracted" to him and assured him she was trying to sway federal officials to find him innocent. Diya had "some associates that are well known" to investigators, she said, telling him that"I gave them no more than what I could to emphasize your innocence," she said, court documents allege.NCIS agents confronted her about those messages in May. She said she didn't remember sending them but they were "pretty damn bad."Bruhl-Daniels was represented by a public defender when she appeared in court in Alexandria, Virginia, which borders Washington, DC, on Wednesday for a detention hearing.