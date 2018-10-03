© Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

Russia is ramping up crude oil output after OPEC and other countries agreed to ease production curbs. In September, Russia produced a record amount of oil in its modern history.The country's production rose to 11.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in September and exceeded the record high 11.247 million bpd hit in October 2016, Russian Energy Ministry said. The previous record served as Russia's baseline for a deal with OPEC to reduce production.But in June, OPEC+ countries at a meeting in Vienna decided to increase production from July by about 1 million bpd. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia's share in the total increase in oil production could be about 200,000 bpd.The increase in Russian oil output happened due to higher production from Rosneft and foreign-led projects like Sakhalin-1. The newsAnalysts have said that. "The general impression out there currently seems to be that there is either an outright inability or at least a certain unwillingness ... to compensate for the expected continuation of declining Iranian export flows," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said, as quoted by Reuters.Brent oil has reached $85 per barrel for the first time since 2014. Russia has said that $70-$80 per barrel is a just price for both producers and consumers.