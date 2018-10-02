© Francois Lenoir/REUTERS

Two baggage handlers at Hong Kong International Airport have provoked the rage of air travelers everywhere after they were filmed adopting an apparent 'don't give a sh*t' approach to their jobs.Video shot by a plane passenger depicting two luggage handlers clumsily hurling suitcases and bags into the back of an awaiting trolley has now been viewed more than six million times. The incident was caught on camera last week by a woman who says she noticed the staff as she got off a flight from the Chinese city of Xiamen."This is the way that our beloved luggage is treated," she said, posting the footage to Facebook and pointing to the staff's pretty laid-back approach to handling bags. It's unclear from the video whether any luggage was badly damaged.Air travel can be a stressful way to get around and it appears that these baggage handlers may have made themselves enemy number one in the eyes of some passengers. The footage looks to have struck a chord with air travelers online, with many people scolding the men for their approach."We have paid a lot of money for a flight ticket but their service is low," said an angry Facebook user. One of the commenters described the men as people who "don't give a sh*t."Another demanded that the men be punished or even sacked for their 'sloppy' work. "They will reap what they sow," another commented, suggesting that the duo might soon be in trouble with their employers.