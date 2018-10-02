© Joel Goodman / Global Look Press



The most senior Family Court judge in England and Wales is set to rule on a case involving a transgender man whose baby is at the centre of a historic human rights fight. Lawyers say the baby could become the first person born in England or Wales who will not legally have a mother. The baby is the child of a single parent who was born a woman but now lives as a man after undergoing surgery.Judges have heard that the man had been biologically able to get pregnant and give birth. He wants to be identified as the child's 'father' or 'parent' on a birth certificate but a registrar has told him thatSir Andrew McFarlane, President of the Family Division of the High Court, is due to decide whether only either 'father' or 'parent' can be listed on the child's birth certificate following a trial scheduled to take place at the High Court in London in February.He says forcing him to register as the child's 'mother'The case has been analysed at High Court hearings in London in recent months and lawyers representing the man are lined up against lawyers representing the Registrar General for England and Wales and Government ministers. It hit the headlines in June after another judge oversaw a preliminary hearing.Mr Justice Francis said then that the issue had never been raised in a court in England and Wales before. The judge said if the man won his fight ministers might have to consider changing the law. He said the baby could not be identified in media reports and said journalists should not reveal the baby's gender or age, or the man's age, and should not give any clue as to where the man and the child lived. Lawyers say other transgender men have given birth but have been registered on birth certificates as mothers. They say if the man wins his fight the child will be the first person born in England or Wales not to legally have a mother.