A mutant turtle born with two heads has defied the odds by surviving for three months.The red-eared slider was given to a wildlife rescue shelter in Shangrao city in East China's Jiangxi province.Officials say they will not release it into the wild because it may not survive on its own - and might lead to unwanted effects in the turtle gene pool.The red-eared slider is native to the southern United States and northern Mexico, and is considered an invasive species in China and other countries in the world due to their popularity as pets.Wildlife rescue shelter staff member Tu Jun said: "It is a red-eared slider, but its probability of survival is very low because of the mutation."Footage of the two-headed hatchling appears to show it full of life despite the freakish mutation.It is being kept in a plastic tank where members of the public can visit it.Tu added: "It eats the same thing [as other turtles], but the chances of regular owners keeping it alive are slim."Incredibly, the turtle hatchling has lived to three months and may continue to live a long life in captivity.Jian Jianping, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Biophysics, said: "The mutation was likely caused by some environmental factor, and depending on where exact the mutation occurred in its body, it generally won't live as long as regular turtles."It awaits to be seen whether the turtle can fulfill its species' regular lifespan of 20 to 30 years.