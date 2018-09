© The Blue House / AFP



Two white indigenous hunting dogs from North Korea arrived in the South as a gift from Kim Jong-un to his counterpart Moon Jae-in. The present comes as the two countries are attempting to mend their relations.Pictures of the two canines of Pungsan breed were published by the Blue House on Sunday. The dogs - male Songkang and female Gomi - were offered to Moon during the inter-Korean meeting in Pyongyang earlier this month.The new pets were picked up at the truce village of Panmunjom, the place of the historic April inter-Korean summit, with three kilograms of food to help them settle in on Thursday.Following the three day inter-Korean summit, where Pyongyang vowed to allow international monitors to witness the dismantling of the North's test sites and the Koreas' military agreed to establish a "joint military committee,"Kim's father, Kim Jong-il, made a similar friendly gesture back in 2000, when he gave two Pungsan dogs to then-southern counterpart Kim Dae-jung. The dogs were kept at the Seoul zoo and even received "state guest" status, that ensured them a special treatment and a spacious living place.Back then Seoul returned the favor, giving the North very similar looking Jindo dogs.