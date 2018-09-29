© Carlo Allegri / Reuters



During his UN General Assembly (UNGA) speech, the Israeli PM was adamant that Tehran has secret nuclear sites. As Israel keeps playing the blame game, let's see if they have their own radioactive skeletons in the closet.Using his cherished 'presentations,' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came out with his new revelations on Thursday, showing aerial photographs of Iranian sites allegedly holding nuclear-related material. It did not take long for Tehran to fire back, saying Tel-Aviv is better to look at its own "undeclared nuclear weapons program."While Israel has never admitted - notably, not denied as well - to possess military nukes, RT's Murad Gazdiev looks at whether Tel Aviv may really be not the right country to point its fingers at others.