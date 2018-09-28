© Daniel Edwards



Our weather will be cooler and a bit fall-like this weekend, but that's nothing compared the weather some residents of the Black Hills woke up to on Friday morning.4 to 6 inches of snow blanketed higher elevations of the Central and Northern Black Hills Thursday night into Friday morning. While most places that got snow received between 1 and 4 inches, the snow was a bit heavier in the highest elevations.The snow will end by early Friday afternoon. It won't stick around for long, either. Temperatures will warm back into the 50s by Saturday afternoon.