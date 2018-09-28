Black Hills snow on Friday morning, Sept 28, 2018.

Our weather will be cooler and a bit fall-like this weekend, but that's nothing compared the weather some residents of the Black Hills woke up to on Friday morning.

4 to 6 inches of snow blanketed higher elevations of the Central and Northern Black Hills Thursday night into Friday morning. While most places that got snow received between 1 and 4 inches, the snow was a bit heavier in the highest elevations. The National Weather Service Office in Rapid City reported 6 inches of snow near Hill City and 6.5 inches of snow near Deerfield.

The snow will end by early Friday afternoon. It won't stick around for long, either. Temperatures will warm back into the 50s by Saturday afternoon.


Backyard in Custer
© Daniel Edwards
Custer County
© Linda Harms
Four inches in Custer county
© Mike McMains
