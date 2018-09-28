© Jaap Arriens / Global Look Press (file photo)

Facebook has admitted having a "security issue" with nearly 50 million accounts which had their "access tokens" compromised. The social media giant has reset tokens for another 40 million accounts as a "precaution."The issue affected nearly 50 million accounts, which would require users to re-enter their passwords. The security issue was discovered by the company's engineers on Tuesday."Our investigation is still in its early stages. But it's clear that attackers exploited a vulnerability in Facebook's code that impacted "View As", a feature that lets people see what their own profile looks like to someone else," the tech giant said in a statement.The vulnerability has been already fixed, according to Facebook, and the "View As" feature has been temporarily disabled."This attack exploited the complex interaction of multiple issues in our code. It stemmed from a change we made to our video uploading feature in July 2017, which impacted "View As."