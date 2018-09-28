© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Sydney Morning Herald has a spooky headline Arctic Methane seeping from lakes its runaway global warming greenhouse gasses, oh wait, its a remote lake off the Brooks Range in Alaska's North Slope oil and gas production areas. It gets better, they blame humans for causing permafrost melt but then say this methane isn't from permafrost melt its an oil field seep, all they while forgetting record cold and crop losses in W. Australia during the same week. So much for unbiased media.