© Climatism



"There's no greater social power than the power to ration. And, other than rationing food, there is no greater instrument of social control than rationing energy, the currency of just about everything one does and uses in an advanced society."

"The father of the two-degree target, veteran climate alarmist Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, has admitted the number is entirely fabricated: 'Two degrees is not a magical limit; it's clearly a political goal'. He nonetheless celebrates its cynical effectiveness at motivating international political action."