- Maurice Strong, founder of the UN Environment Programme
"I envisage the principles of the Earth Charter to be a new form of the ten commandments. They lay the foundation for a sustainable global earth community."
- Mikhail Gorbachev, co-author of The Earth Charter
"We've got to ride this global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic and environmental policy."
- Timothy Wirth, President of the UN Foundation
Global warming aka climate change has long abandoned any connection it has with actual science. It is an ideology. A religion. Australia's former Prime Minister Tony Abbott likening it to, "socialism masquerading as environmentalism".
Nobel Prize Winner for Physics, Ivar Giaever - "I am a skeptic...Global warming has become a new religion."
Pulitzer Prize-winning syndicated columnist, the late and great Charles Krauthammer, articulated the motivation behind modern environmentalism. A movement using the threat of environmental disaster to limit the use of energy, destroy capitalism and advance socialism:
"There's no greater social power than the power to ration. And, other than rationing food, there is no greater instrument of social control than rationing energy, the currency of just about everything one does and uses in an advanced society."The mainstream media has been complicit in frantically promoting ruinous climate change alarmism while 'denying' any dissenting opinions of the 30+ year-old 'science' promulgated by the IPCC - The UN's (pseudo) scientific body created to advance their stated, one-world government agenda under the guise of "Saving The Planet".
The clues to the real agenda of climate change keep rolling in. Harry Wilkinson writes an excellent fact-checking piece on the BBC's latest internal, totalitarian guidance to not air any dissenting views on climate change.
"The father of the two-degree target, veteran climate alarmist Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, has admitted the number is entirely fabricated: 'Two degrees is not a magical limit; it's clearly a political goal'. He nonetheless celebrates its cynical effectiveness at motivating international political action."
