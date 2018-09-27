© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Somehow over 140 cm or 4.2 feet of snow disappeared from the climate records in Chamonix, France as it was too inconvenient for snow to more than double since 2011 in the area with Global Warming predictions that there would be less snow and that Atlantic water temperatures modulate Europe's temperatures. Atlantic cold, Grand Solar Minimum colder, more snow is what the climate data erasure is trying to hide.