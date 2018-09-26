© Russia's Ministry of Defense



The Russian Navy has test-fired a supersonic Onyx anti-ship cruise missile for the first time. It was launched from the Bastion missile-defense system, which was recently deployed to the Russian Arctic.The first three Bastion mobile coastal defense complexes were received by the Russian military in 2010 and have since been used in combat in Syria.In November 2016, Russia used the launchers to fire several missiles at the positions of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists in Idlib and Homs Provinces.The long-range system has also been in service with the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the Northern Fleet.