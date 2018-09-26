Anak Krakatau erupted 44 times
© REUTERS
Anak Krakatau erupted 44 times
With the 45+ eruptions at Krakatoa in Indonesia over the weekend and the Minbu Mud Volcanoes in Myanmar starting to uptick, makes you wonder what is happening under the plate is happening and if it is on regular cycles that can be mapped because volcanic eruptions are one event that occurs during Grand Solar Minimums.


Sources