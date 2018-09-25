Popocatépetl volcano has erupted, with smoke visible across the state of Puebla.Residents have been warned not to travel within seven-and-a-half miles of the active volcano.Witnesses reported an "explosion" at around 5pm BST before smoke and ash began billowing out of the volcano.Shock photos show the smoke visible from miles around - even from built up nearby towns.Last month an eruption at Popocatépetl was followed by 24 hours of explosions and earthquakes in the area.The Volcano released emissions of gases, ash and incandescent fragments on the slopes of the volcano, while ash is still falling in Morelos and the Edomex from Tuesday's initial eruption.