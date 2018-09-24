At least five people are dead and searches continue for othersThe interior secretary of Michoacan state told the Milenio television network that five bodies have been found so far. Pascual Sigala said emergency personnel were still working to find nine people reported as missing.Earlier, a state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the dead include two children.Michoacan Gov. Silvano Aureoles said "searches are underway for the people who are still missing." Soldiers searched huge piles of debris left in the streets.Periban is located in a forested, mountain zone known for its avocado groves.Source: AP