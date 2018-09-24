© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The European Union and companies within the bloc have the right to decide on energy policy independently of "third parties," according to Dieter Kempf, head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI)."I have a big problem when a third state interferes in our energy supply," Kempf told the German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung.He has urged Germany to halt work on the $11-billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will be built in the Baltic Sea and will double the existing pipeline's annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. In an attempt to force-feed American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to German consumers, Washington threatened to sanction European companies for funding the Russia-led gas pipeline project.According to Kempf, Germany is open to diversifying its energy sources, but purchases "would ultimately be determined on economic grounds."Earlier this month, Deputy US Energy Secretary Dan Brouilette announced ambitious plans to start delivering LNG to Germany in four years at the latest, challenging Russia's Gazprom, which currently accounts for 60 percent of German gas imports.Analysts believe that American LNG is unlikely to become preferable for German consumers due to the extra cost of transporting the liquefied fuel from the US.