Indonesia has lost so much rice production they will import two million additional tons of rice to stabilize prices as price spikes sent food inflation up 12% so far over the last six months. India, Myanmar, Vietnam all significant reduction in yield. Asia turns to Argentina for wheat imports as Russia and Ukraine can no longer supply. Now Argentina putting a 10% export tax on grains.Its all about shifting global cloud cells and jet streams. Rain moves, droughts form and crops are lost.