Algeria

At least 4 people have died in flash floods in northern Tunisia over the last few days.Tunisia's Ministry of Interior said Nabeul Governorate was the worst affected area after torrential rain on 22 September. In a statement of 23 September, the Ministry said that one person was swept away by floods in Takilsa, another in Bir Bouregba and 2 people near Bou Argoub.The Ministry of Interior said that 197 mm of rain fell in Nabeul on 22 September.Civil protection teams were required to pump water from over 150 flooded homes. At least 3 people were rescued by emergency services and around 30 were evacuated.The Ministry of Interior said that drainage channels were unable to cope with the volume of water, which soon caused several Wadis (seasonal rivers) to overflow.The Governorates of Sousse, Monastir, Ben Arous and Sidi Bouzid have also been affected by severe weather over the last few days, according to the Ministry of Interior.Two people died in floods in neighbouring Algeria rain last week. Heavy rain caused flash floods in the city of Constantine, Constantine Province in north eastern Algeria on Wednesday 19 September, 2018. Constantine is about 350 km west of Nabeul.