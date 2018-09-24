Swollen waters from the Beas river swept away a tourist bus in Himachal Pradesh's Manali on Sunday. There was no one inside it.The bus was parked at the Potato ground, which is sometimes used as a market.The incident occurred on Sunday at 5 pm; water from the raging Beas river quickly eroded the ground under the bus. Locals said they had warned the bus staff about a possible calamity, but that they ignored the warning.No loss of life was reported in both of these accidents.Traffic remained suspended on the Chandigarh-Manali highway following the Beas flood.The Mandi district administration had stopped traffic between Aut and Pandoh as flood water reached the road. Panic has set in Manali and other parts of Kullu district.The situation was further aggravated after water was released from Larji and Pandoh dams. Power generation was hit in the state as as silt accumulated in dams due to floodwaters.The Himachal Pradesh government has sounded an alert in Chamba and Kullu districts, where flash floods and landslides have caused damage to public and private property.In the wake of a prediction of heavy rainfall, schools in eight districts in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed. These include Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi and Shimla districts.The Jammu and Kashmir Police has cleared a blocked road in Udhampur and launched rescue operations in view of flash floods in Udhampur and Kathua districts.Udhampur SSP Rayees Mohammad Bhat has directed all territorial officers to deploy their men at all flood points to provide help to general public and prevent any eventuality.