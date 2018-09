© Amr Alfiky/Reuters



The US will overthrow the Iranian government once socio-economic conditions there, shaped by sanctions, are ripe for a revolution, presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani told a cheering crowd on the day of the deadly attack in Ahvaz.said Giuliani at a so-called 'Iran Uprising Summit' held by the Organization of Iranian-American Communities in New York.the 74-year-old lawyer praised Donald Trump's bullish approach towards Tehran,after the White House unilaterally withdrew from the internationally-backed nuclear deal in May,and, God willing, non-violent revolution," he said.While the US administration has vowed to maintain economic pressure on the Islamic Republic with more sanctions to come into force on November 4 to target Iran's energy sector,The imposition of sanctions has impacted Iran's economy and caused the country's currency to drop in value. The worsening socio-economic conditions have also led to street demonstrations across the country. While Tehran has acknowledged the people's right to demonstrate, it urged the public to do so in a civil and a peaceful manner. At the same time,While Trump has never been shy of supporting the opposition in Iran, his. "Just to be clear, regime change in Iran is not American policy.Bolton told Reuters in August.Giuliani's anti-Tehran comments came immediately after the Iranian supreme leader accused the US and its regional "puppets" of instigating the deadly shooting attack at a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed at least 25 people on Saturday.After staying silent for hours following the atrocity, theAt the same time, however, National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis added that the