Warren Sekulic's crops were flattened under the snow that fell on northern Alberta Wednesday, leaving him in disbelief and more than a little angry.

Here in physical reality, the Earth is cooling, and the signs are ubiquitous: Obscene amounts of summer snow in Alberta, and inbound in Iceland. Early frosts returning to the US corn belt. The southern hemisphere as well. Physical reality reigns supreme over the diktat of the global warming alarmists -- although they will try to censor the truth as long as possible -- but we must prepare for the cooler times ahead.


