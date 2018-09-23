The stranding of 11 dolphins was the biggest in Cornwall in 10 years.
© British Divers Marine Life Rescue
The stranding of 11 dolphins was the biggest in Cornwall in 10 years.
Two female dolphins and a calf have died after they became stranded on a Cornwall beach.

The mammals were part of a pod of 11 common dolphins who became stuck on Godrevy beach at the end of St Ives bay - the biggest in Cornwall for 10 years.

Two visitors spotted them around 7am on Monday morning, 17 September.

Two visitors spotted them around 7am on Monday
© Dan Jarviss/BDMLR
Two visitors spotted them around 7am on Monday morning, 17 September.
Eight of the dolphins were re-floated into the sea on the incoming tide.

20 Cornwall Wildlife Trust and British Divers Marine Life Rescue volunteers are monitoring there and nearby beaches, hoping they don't return.

The volunteers will conduct post-mortems on the dolphins to try to figure out what happened to them. They say one theory could be the dolphins came to the beach to try to help one of them who was sick.