Cairngorms
Summer comes to an end on Sunday, but in one part of the north-east there has already been snowfall.

A webcam set up at the Top Station at the Cairngorms has shown a light dusting of the white stuff on the ground after temperatures plummeted to -1C this morning.

And more snow is forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights on the range.

With windchill taken into account temperatures will feel like -10C.

The image was shared alongside a warning that the Mountain Railway was shut today due to continuing high winds.

They advised anyone heading up the hills to wrap up warm if they're heading out on the hills.