PHOTO FROM A VIDEO SHOT AND UPLOADED BY KURT FITENI
© Kurt Fiteni
Social media has just been lit up with various photos and videos of a towering waterspout over the south of Malta.

While some shots were taken from Marsascala, another video uploaded on popular Facebook forum The Salott at around noon showed what the waterspout looked like from the Xagħjra promenade. At a point, as fast as it appeared, the waterspout dispersed back into the clouds.

Waterspouts can be formed by severe thunderstorms, but are even more commonly associated with developing storm systems. The clouds from which they descend are rarely fast-moving, and that makes waterspouts very easy to spot and film since they are often static.