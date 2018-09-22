Residents near Subic Bay captured photographs
© Kissak Lagseng Espiritu
Residents near Subic Bay captured photographs and videos of the waterspout formed over the sea.
Residents here were delighted when they spotted a waterspout off the coast of this town on Thursday afternoon.

Danilo Macamay, head of Subic Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said the waterspout was formed over Subic Bay around 3:30 p.m.

To the casual observer, waterspouts look like tornadoes. The phenomenon is actually a vortex of rotating water.

Some residents captured the waterspout on video which went viral on social media.

Macamay said the waterspout quickly dissipated.

Residents in nearby Olongapo City also reported seeing the waterspout after experiencing strong gusts of wind that lasted for about a minute.