"It was unclear where Khodorkovsky got the money to buy Yukos. He had various international political and financial connections and claimed that most of the money was borrowed from various sources. One former bank official stated that he was buying Yukos with the money Yukos had accumulated from not paying their taxes."

"To some extent, [President Donald] Trump is president of the alt-elite, not the mainstream elite," Khodorkovsky said, before connecting the situation to Putin's, who he said has targeted alternative elites around the world in influence operations. "He tries to be generous to them, to build relations with them." Khodorkovsky, who has many sympathetic supporters within the media, had a simple message for Trump: "I would tell him that the current American administration has created a crisis of sorts in the heads of America and the whole world."

"If Putin had any objectives whatsoever vis-a-vis that election, it was that when Clinton won - and everybody in the Kremlin was convinced Clinton would win - to create a couple of nice visible incidents in the U.S. featuring Trump's losing supporters accusing Clinton of dishonest elections," he said. "Your FBI director had more impact on the election than Putin."

"I am almost convinced that Putin's people have tried to influence the U.S. election in some way. That Putin personally tried to cooperate with the Trump campaign to affect the election is a 9 out of 10. Whether or not that proposal was accepted, I would let the people responsible for investigating the matter answer that question."

"[Putin] does not run Russia outside the inner beltway of Moscow," he said. "The pact that he has with those people who actually do run the various regions of the country is a rather simple one: You bring out the level of vote that I need for my purposes, and I let you do what you want to do in your region. That's how it works."

"Our ambition is not simply to expose information in general, but to use material relating to Putin's circle and his allies so that they can be put on trial in Russia."

"When Browder consulted me, he wanted to know what he could do to hold those involved in the case accountable. ... I suggested creating a new law to impose economic and travel sanctions on human-rights violators involved in grand corruption. Browder decided this could secure a measure of justice for Magnitsky. He initiated a campaign that led to the enactment of the Magnitsky Act. Soon other countries enacted their own Magnitsky Acts, including Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and most recently, the United Kingdom."

"The attorney general can provide no such assistance in a politically motivated case. I know this because I was among those who helped put it there. Back in 1999, when we were negotiating the agreement with Russia, I was the senior State Department official managing U.S.-Russia law-enforcement relations."

"Winer's clever treaty is a perfect Catch-22. The treaty doesn't apply to a case if it is politically motivated, and if it is Russian, it must be politically motivated."

"APCO was paid $3 million in 2010 and 2011 to work for Rosatom, Russia's state-owned nuclear company. Rosatom paid APCO to lobby the State Department and other federal agencies on behalf of its Tenex subsidiary, which sought to increase its commercial uranium sales in the United States."

"a member of Mikhail Khodorkovsky's son Pavel's Institute of Modern Russia, devoted to 'promoting democratic values' - in other words, to building political opposition to Vladimir Putin."

"In the summer of 2016, Steele told me that he had learned of disturbing information regarding possible ties between Donald Trump, his campaign and senior Russian officials.



"In September 2016, Steele and I met in Washington and discussed the information now known as the 'dossier.' Steele's sources suggested that the Kremlin not only had been behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign but also had compromised Trump and developed ties with his associates and campaign.



"I was allowed to review, but not to keep, a copy of these reports to enable me to alert the State Department. I prepared a two-page summary and shared it with Nuland, who indicated that, like me, she felt that the secretary of state [then John Kerry] needed to be made aware of this material."

Over two years into the investigation of alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, a new picture has started to emerge, one of Russian oligarchs and their connections to some of the key figures responsible for the collusion narrative.Famously imprisoned by Putin in 2003 on fraud charges, Khodorkovsky appeared a sympathetic figure-portrayed as a victim of Putin retaliation. He was pardoned in 2013 and now resides in London. At the height of his power, Khodorkovsky was estimated to have a net worth in excess of $15 billion.He obtained his wealth in a manner similar to that of many Russian oligarchs.. He used the bank to acquire stakes in companies that were being privatized at bargain-basement prices.In 1996, Khodorkovsky paid $300 million for a 78 percent stake in Yukos Oil Company through an auction, using Menatep for the purchase. Yukos would be valued in excess of $40 billion in 2003. Menatep also organized the auction."Menatep Bank, owned by Khodorkovsky, organized the auction for Yukos Oil Company," a report from Illinois State University says. "Khodorkovsky bought 45 percent of the shares for $150 million and another 33 percent in an investment tender for $150 million with the promise of another $200 million to invest into the company under one of his shell companies."The funding for the purchase of Yukos appeared almost as suspect as the auction process:The manner in which many acquisitions were made, known as "loans-for-shares," was simple and effective.The banks would run the businesses until the loans were repaid by the government. If the government defaulted, the banks had the collateral. The loans were rarely repaid.He has also been mentioned as a possible future leader of Russia - an unlikely prospect. During a March 2017 interview with the Washington Times, Khodorkovsky framed the political situation - both here and in Russia - in simple and understandable terms:He was referring to former FBI Director James Comey, who announced, days before the November vote, a renewed probe of then-candidate Hillary Clinton's use of an unsecured email server while she was secretary of state.Seven months later, during an interview with NBC News on Oct. 17, 2017,Khodorkovsky, like most Russian oligarchs, has his own ties to figures in the Trump - Russia narrative.- a meeting that was used to push allegations of Russian ties.During the interview, Khodorkovsky was careful to mention he believed thatBoth men run Kremlin-backed banks that were sanctioned by the Obama administration. Notably, the two bankers Khodorkovsky cited have been publicly linked to Trump.Gref co-organized a 2013 dinner in Moscow for Trump to meet Russian businessmen.Gref's partner, was directly involved induring the Trump Tower meeting in June 2016.was named by Felix Sater, a former FBI informant,noting he has "never had discussions, or any other kind of communication, with Mr. Gorkov regarding a possible meeting with Mr. Kushner, and doesn't understand the point such a meeting could have had."According to the article, Khodorkovsky's aides said this was "the first time he has shared these details about Gorkov."Khodorkovsky expanded on his viewpoint that Putin is not the all-powerful, near-mythical figure portrayed by the media, in an interview with Politico.Khodorkovsky, like most Russian oligarchs, has some question marks surrounding his past. In 2015,the mayor of an oil-rich town who had threatened to increase taxes on Khodorkovsky's oil company. In 2007, Khodorkovsky's head of security, Alexi Pichugin, was sentenced to life imprisonment for ordering three murders, including Petukhov's. Khodorkovsky has denied any involvement.which receives anonymous leaks to share with journalists. Unlike WikiLeaks, Khodorkovsky's focus is more specific:the Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. during the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, was recently the subject of leaks from the Dossier Center. Interestingly,lending a certain level of credence to Veselnitskaya's contention that both parties at the meeting quickly realized it was a waste of time all around.Veselnitskaya has been an opponent of the Magnitsky Act, which has imposed visa bans and asset freezes on Russian officials. Some portray the act as an overdue penalty against Russian officials. Others have called it The Magnitsky Act was named after Sergei Magnitsky who, according to billionaire and former American citizenwas a lawyer who died as a result of severe beatings while held in jail. Others have stated that Magnitsky was actually an accountant who "died of natural causes as a result of inadequate medical treatment."Interestingly,It strikes as disturbing that an official act was passed by Congress - directly affecting foreign relations with a major nuclear power - when basic facts surrounding its genesis remain in real question.and was active in Russia during the privatization boom. He has been portrayed by some as a human rights activist, while others have darker views of his activities.which has directly targeted their political enemies and provided a shield from Russian retaliation for themselves.as he notes in a recent op-ed for The Daily Beast:As Winer notes, the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty allows Russian prosecutors to ask the U.S. Attorney General to arrange for Americans to testify in criminal cases - with one significant exception, as noted by Winer:As noted in an article by Diana Johnstone for the Ron Paul Institute:Khodorkovsky did so through hiswhich handles his remaining fortune. It also lobbied for passage of Senate Resolution 322 which provided express support for Khodorkovsky and co-defendant Platon Lebedev. The Corbiere Trust is one of APCO Worldwide's largest clients., as noted by the Hill Johnstone observes that APCO's president and CEO, Margery Krause, isOf interest is thatAccording to a New York Times article , Browder and Khodorkovsky had some acrimonious dealings over Yukos, and Browder "was happy when he was arrested."The relationship changed in 2010 or 2011 as both men began to lobby for the Magnitsky Act. Their relationship appears to have continued. In November 2016, the two men appeared together to testify on the UK's relationship with Russia before the House of Commons. Browder continues to bring up Khodorkovsky in interviews . and he specifically noted Khodorkovsky's story during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.That one event accomplished more than Browder or Khodorkovsky could have accomplished in years of lobbying.In July this year, Putin noted during his joint press conference with Trump that he wanted to interview 11 American citizens and foreign nationals in relation to Browder and the Magnitsky Act. In exchange, Mueller's special counsel team would be able to interview the 12 Russian intelligence officials they had indicted.Kramer and McFaul, a former ambassador to Russia, have both been frequently quoted in The Washington Post and The New York Times criticizing Trump's foreign policy.A common link between the participants iswho has known Steele for years. Winer lobbied on behalf of Khodorkovsky and the Corbiere Trust. Given Khodorkovsky's focus on passage of the Magnitsky Act, a link to Browder is a short hop at best.In September 2016, Winer met with Steele andWiner noted this himself in a Washington Post op-ed The level of involvement from Khodorkovsky and Browder is murky at best. But one thing seems fairly clear.