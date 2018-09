Ever since rumors began swirling on Capitol Hill about a mystery letter in the possession of Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, it was only a matter of time before Judge Kavanaugh's formerly "anonymous" accuser made her grand entrance to the national stage. After all, Democratic attempts to delay, interrupt, grandstand, and even "Spartacus" their way out of replacing former Justice Anthony Kennedy with a conservative jurist of President Trump's choosing had thus far been unsuccessful, so why not pull out the old classic "Anita Hill" tactic ? It may or may not work, but Dems are just trying to run out the clock at this point, right?And it was becoming all too clear that "anonymous accuser" wasn't going to cut it, not with so much at stake.And it's not like she didn't have plenty of opportunities during those nearly four decades. Yet, Ford was silent with Kavanaugh clerked at the Supreme Court, silent when he was a White House attorney, and still silent after Kavanaugh became a U.S. Circuit Judge in 2006 - a process that required a lengthy and controversial Senate confirmation - and all the years thereafter, even as he weighed in on important cases regarding the environment, separation of powers, human rights, and criminal procedure, among others."I thought he might inadvertently kill me," Ford told the Post. "He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing."Sounds serious, and it would be if it were true.In another therapy session in 2013, Ford reportedly "described a 'rape attempt' in her late teens." Except, she was supposedly 15 at the time of the incident with Kavanaugh, hardly "late teens." That may merely be shoddy wording, but it does underscore the ambiguity of trying to "legislate" an allegation that old and unsubstantiated.Ford alleges that after she escaped and locked herself in a bathroom a "drunk" then-17-year old Kavanaugh and his classmate went "down the stairs, hitting the walls." Then, after five or ten minutes, she exited the bathroom, walked through the living room, and out the door. She doesn't recall how she made it home, but Ford didn't tell her parents because she didn't want to get in trouble for being at a party with alcohol. (I'm not sure how that explains why she didn't say something when she turned 18, or 21, or at any point during the next 4 DECADES, but I digress.)And things only become more complicated when you enter the murky, controversial world of "psychotherapy," where dreams and imagination can become reality, at least in one's own mind. A world Ford is apparently neck-deep into, for it was apparently only after "going through psychotherapy" years later that Ford "came to understand the incident as a trauma with lasting impact on her life."On that note, the following quote isn't definitive or even necessarily applicable, but it's certainly something to consider:The overall point is - we just don't know with 100 percent certainty, although my money is closer to Judge Kavanaugh's version than Ford's. Obviously, although the SCOTUS nominee has plenty of support from those he knew from his youth, we can't get inside the minds of either Kavanaugh or Ford, and we certainly can't ask God to replay the "tape" of what happened 36 years ago in that upstairs bedroom. However, we can and should expect a certain evidential standard to be met before someone's career is destroyed.So, as Democrats go full-on "Anita Hill" to derail this nomination, will it work? It may. Sadly, we live in a world where someone's career can be derailed or destroyed, or even liberty denied, on the basis of no other evidence other than one person's accusation from decades ago, especially if the accuser is a woman (bonus points for liberal women, but only if the alleged perp is a conservative - looking at you Keith Ellison!).Granted, sexual assault is a serious matter that should be dealt with harshly. But, so are false allegations and so is malicious slander. And unless such a delayed charge can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, that's exactly what this is, "anonymous" or not.