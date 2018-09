© YouTube



The Russian Defense Ministry has released breathtaking footage of S-300 anti-aircraft systems launching missiles during Vostok 2018 exercise. Other stunning highlights from the drills were also caught on camera.Accompanied by Buk-M1 medium-range air defense systems, the S-300s then quickly leave their firing positions and move to another spot.Aside from this footage, the Defense Ministry also unveiled an array of other videos allowing you to get a grasp of the exercise, said to be the biggest in over three decades.Russian airborne troops also showed off their capabilities during Vostok 2018.On Thursday, tanks, heavy artillery, missile systems and combat jets took part in the impressive display of military might as they marched through the Russian Army's Tsugol training range.