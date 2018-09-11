© Free Press Kashmir



An increasingly unpredictable geopolitical climate makes the partnership between Moscow and Beijing more important, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during talks with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.The two leaders met at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East. During the talks,The Russian-Chinese partnershipXi later told the delegation of Russian and Chinese governors.Putin echoed Xi's position, saying that a lot depends on how Russian-Chinese ties play out. "Our relations are crucial, not only for our countries, but for the world as well," he said.Xi and Putin agreed to work onThe decision to increase the number of yuan-ruble contracts between the nations was reached back in June.Vladimir Putin told reporters thatUnder the Russian-Chinese 'dual freeze' proposal, North Korea should suspend nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches, while the US will halt its drills with South Korea. Both sides should refrain from provocations and aggressive rhetoric.The steps toward normalization of US-North Korean relations are also "an important element" of the settlement, Putin said.The leaders also agreed to continue defense and security cooperation. The Chinese Air Force is currently taking part in Russia's massive Vostok 2018 military drill in Russia's Far East.