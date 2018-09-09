© YouTube/ Disclose Screen The Grimreefar Filthy South

The spectacular clip was filmed by Sunder Thongam in Bangalore, India as he was reportedly leaving his home at around 5:30 pm when he noticed mysterious-looking clouds.A Bangalore resident has shared an exceptionally beautiful video of a sky that seemed to have caught fire, with "flames" being seen between darker clouds. The footage, which unsurprisingly went viral, was widely compared to the well-known invasion scene from the 1996 movie "Independence Day."It remains unclear what exactly set the sky "on fire," but some YouTubers suggested that it looked like a "space explosion," since a bizarre "fireball" seemed to have hit the sky."Oh very biblical... just missing the falling firey brimstone from the sky..." one user wrote, while other netizens penned: "That is crazy looking and rather terrifying too! It looks like some big alien submarine siting on a cloud of fire!" or "Looks like hell in the clouds!" or "So it looks like those guys from India finally got to watch Independence Day."