Police have arrested two Afghan nationals suspected of killing a 22-year-old man in the eastern town of Kothen, Germany. It comes just two weeks after another German was stabbed to death in Chemnitz.The circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred on Saturday evening remain unclear. The killing may have followed a dispute between the two Afghans and two Germans, Die Welt reports . It is thought that the German victim died as the result of a brain hemorrhage.Police continue to investigate the murder, according to prosecutors. Authorities in Saxony-Anhalt told an autopsy would be conducted on the body of the 22-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.The murder comes shortly after the death in late August of another German man in the city of Chemnitz. He was stabbed and killed by a group of asylum seekers, believed to be from Iraq and Syria, in a murder which has galvanized the far-right in Germany.