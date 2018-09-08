As uncommon as this occurrence may be, it can happen from time to time. Just recently the Federal U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) voluntarily recalled two thyroid medications for this exact reason.
Details Of The Recall
The medications that have been recalled are Levothyroxine and Liothyronine, which are both used to treat hypothyroidism. The recall includes the doses of 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg.
According to the FDA, there was an inspection done in 2017 of the Chinese manufacturer of one of the ingredients included in these medications. Those who conducted the inspection found some deficient manufacturing practices, which were the reasons behind the recall.
Although the FDA has requested a recall on these medications, they have also stated that patients should continue to take their current medication until they can get a replacement product. Because these medications are generally necessary for serious medical conditions, it is best to continue taking the medication you have until you can get a new one.
What Is Hypothyroidism?
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland doesn't produce the amount of thyroid hormones that your body needs to properly function. Thyroid hormones are essential to just about every organ in the body, because they control the way that your body uses energy throughout the day. With a decreased amount of thyroid hormones, many functions within the body slow down. (1)
There are many symptoms associated with this disease, including the following:
- Weight gain
- Joint and muscle pain
- Constipation
- Depression
- Slowed heart rate
- Dry skin and/or hair
- Trouble tolerating cold
- Fatigue
- A puffy face
- Goiter (1)
This is where Levothyroxine and Liothyronine come in. Hypothyroidism can usually be treated by simply replacing this hormone that your own thyroid is unable to produce on its own. Liothyronine is a therapeutic formulation of this hormone, and Levothyroxine helps to decrease the size of the enlarged glands (goiter) and treat thyroid cancer. (2, 3)
The dosage required for each person can vary, and is found through a series of blood tests and dosage adjustments until the right dosage is achieved. (1)
Hypothyroidism can be kept completely under control in most cases with this medication prescribed by your doctor. That said, it is extremely crucial that you take the medication every day in order to maintain the right amount of thyroid hormones. (1)
For this reason it's important, in spite of the recall, to wait until you receive a new medication before simply throwing out the recalled one. If you have any questions or doubts, we suggest you speak to your doctor as soon as possible.
Conclusion
It can be scary to hear that a medication you depend on daily has been recalled due to a manufacturing issue, but the most important thing is not to worry! If you do take either of these medications, continue as you normally would, and speak to your doctor about getting a replacement as soon as possible. With the help of medical professionals, you will find a good, safe medication just for you.
FDA Recall
