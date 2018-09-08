Still unstable following a devastating and deadly eruption in June, Guatemala's 'Volcano of Fire' has spewed an avalanche of volcanic gas and rock, known as pyroclastic flow.Aerial footage of the phenomenon shows the exact moment the volcano roars back to life, before dust ascends into the air and a deluge begins flowing in the direction of the Las Lajas ravine. The torrent of pyroclastic particles, authorities said, was most likely triggered by "gravity and instability of the ground" left by the landslide following the deadly volcanic eruption in June.The underground "explosions" that continue in the vicinity of Las Lajas Canyon are known to generate "weak and moderate" pyroclastic flows. Following Friday's incident, the volcano maintainedauthorities said.No damage or casualties have been reported following the latest volcanic activity. The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction continues to monitor the situation and inform local communities of any upcoming danger.