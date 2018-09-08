WATERSPOUT
A witness in Spain captured the moment a waterspout ran aground and whipped debris from lemon trees into the air.

The video, recorded by Francisco Martinez, shows the waterspout reaching the shore Friday in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante province.

The whirlwind reaches some lemon trees and swirls broken branches and cloth used to cover the fruits high up into the air.

The waterspout was one of several reported in the area Friday.