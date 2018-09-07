© David McNew/Getty Images

1. The rich rule America because of a system wherein money translates directly into political power.

corporate lobbying and campaign financing have made the bribery of public officials perfectly legal

2. Because money equals power and power is relative, plutocrats are naturally incentivized to keep the public poor.

3. Controlling the media is very important to plutocrats.

4. Plutocrats form alliances with defense and intelligence agencies.

5. The people willing to do anything it takes to get to the top are the ones who get there.

6. It will never be enough for them.

