Yellowknife's year of meteorological misery continued apace on Wednesday as the elements elected to snow on the city's residents.A brief flurry in the early morning hours resulted in a dusting of Facebook posts by around 7am.However, snow in early September is not without precedent.September 5 in 1964 produced more than six centimetres of snow, Environment Canada records from Yellowknife Airport's weather station suggest.By comparison, only three days this past winter saw more snow than that.Yellowknife's record for the latest snow in the season is June 20, on which day 30 mm of snow fell in 1967. In 1979, almost 16 cm fell over two days at the end of May.