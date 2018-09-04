Puppet Masters
Catalonian president Quim Torra to relaunch bid for independence after rejecting proposal from Madrid offering greater autonomy
Torra, who was sworn in as the region's president in May, plans to launch his 'Our Moment' separatist strategy at a lecture on Tuesday. Torra's predecessor, Carles Puigdemont, who sought independence, fled to Brussels last year after being removed from office by the central Madrid government.
In an interview on Monday, Torra said he plans to take Catalonia's bid for independence "to the end" and "as far as the Catalan parliament wants me to go," Reuters reported.
On Monday, Spain's new socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, who has aimed to defuse tensions over Catalan independence, proposed a referendum which could grant greater autonomy to the northeastern region, but ruled out any kind of independence referendum.
That offer was rejected by Roger Torrent, the speaker of the Catalan parliament, who said that a referendum on self-determination "is what the majority of the Catalan people wants".
Catalonia declared independence in 2017 after holding a banned referendum, which prompted then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to impose direct rule from Madrid, which was lifted when Torra became leader.
There are currently nine Catalan politicians and activists detained on charges of rebellion for their role in facilitating last year's referendum which was illegal under Spanish national law. In March, clashes broke out between protesters and riot police after thousands took to the streets of Barcelona to protest against the Supreme Court's decision to prosecute the independence leaders.
Catalonia was granted autonomy under Spain's 1978 constitution. Torra's speech comes a week ahead of the Catalan national day, the 'Diada', which draws hundreds of thousands of independence supporters to the streets.
Blinding ignorance does mislead us. O! Wretched mortals, open your eyes!
Recent Comments
Wow, it's like someone cleaned a spot on a window so I could see in, just a little, on what someautistic kids are trying to deal with. That's way...
Pity the EU and others didn't take this step at least 5 years or more ago, thousands of lives could have been saved, a humanitarian and...
the farthead voters obviously hoped that farthead should change that, but unfortunately farthead turned out to be... hmmm... well... not exactly...
us is never clear about their goals, allways ambigious. why is that? its because they never HAVE clear goals, only majority approved upon...
The war room in itself is an evidence that Facebook is an integrated part of public administration. Maybe the beginning of the Information-Forces...