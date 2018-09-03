© Mike Kemp/Getty Images

Turkey will pursue non-dollar transactions in trade and investment with other countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in response to US sanctions. He compared the US' behavior towards his country to "wild wolves."Erdogan said at a business forum in Kyrgyzstan.According to the Turkish president, a dollar-linked system which was designed to simplify global trade has turned into a major problem.Erdogan said."America behaves like wild wolves. Don't believe them," Erdogan said. "Using the dollar only damages us. We will not give up. We will be victorious."The lira has lost around 42 percent of its value against the US dollar this year as a result of a diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington.Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the country's inflation rate climbed to almost 18 percent last month. Consumer prices increased 17.9 percent in August from the same month in 2017.who was accused of aiding the failed military coup two years ago to oust President Erdogan. Brunson is facing up to 35 years in a Turkish prison.So far, theUS President Donald Trump also pledged to double the current tariffs imposed on Turkish steel and aluminum imports. In response, Ankara announced tariffs on imports of certain goods from the US, including cars, alcohol, and tobacco.