Failure on the Palestinian issue

Distorted reality

PA-Hamas rivalry

Economic impacts

In these waning days of summer, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his certainty that in the approaching but not yet scheduled elections, the Likud party he heads will score a dramatic achievement: at least 35 to 40 Knesset seats since the founding of Israel 70 years ago. Political competition in the country today is not between right and left, but among the right-wing parties themselves.Likud, which has become an established party for the masses, is contending against the religious right wing and the ultra-Orthodox right wing. Alongside these, barely afloat, is the nationalist party Yisrael Beiteinu, founded by immigrants from the former Soviet Union.Overall, nearly every political movement in Israel today is headed by former Likud politicians or Likud supporters. Consider the party headed by former Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, a Likud stalwart who distanced himself from Netanyahu but not from the right-wing worldview. Even among the opposition, the right-wing's imprint is conspicuous.Though it strains credulity, today's Labor party, now the home of the Zionist camp, is headed by people who not that long ago were leading Likudniks: Avi Gabbay and Tzipi Livni. And let us not forget Yair Lapid, another stalwart of the opposition, whose stance is well-known and aligns with the nationalist right wing.The conspicuous factor behind the success of the Israeli right is the failure, however painful to acknowledge, of the previous governments of Israel to reach an understanding with Palestinians.Then, there are thethanks to long years of shrugging off any substantive concern for their Palestinian brothers and sisters. And let us not forgetwho have been unable to forge unity and solidarity in their own ranks.in the land between Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea,The rights enjoyed by Jewish citizens of Israel are not enjoyed by the fragmented Palestinian communities; there areThe policies being played out here are clearly apartheid in nature, despite certain dissimilarities to the situation that once held sway in South Africa. Moreover, there are enormous disparities in incomes and standards of living between Israelis and Palestinians: in Israel, the average per capita income is approaching $40,000 a year, while in the West Bank it is about $4,000 and in Gaza, $2,000.Such a reality is obviously replete with tension and unsustainable for very long. It is fragile and it is temporary. Meanwhile,Its military regime faces an opposition of Muslim zealots who have acquired support and established terrorist bases in the Sinai Peninsula. In this context,Israelis in the know say that never before has there been such far-reaching and successful cooperation between the security services and military commanders of the two countries.Israel's relations with Jordan are fairly similar.Yossi Zaira, an economist who has analysed the defence budgets of Israel and the Arab countries, concluded years ago that no state of war exists any more between Israel and the Arab states.Only recently it has become clear - despite American pronouncements on cutbacks or even an end to US financial support of the Palestinian Authority (PA) -More bluntly, today's Palestinian security services resemble the South Lebanon Army (SLA) of the 1980s and 1990s, the militia in southern Lebanon that helped buttress Israel's security.Functionally, that's the only difference.From a political standpoint, theIsrael is excused from negotiating with PA President Mahmoud Abbas because he is weak and does not represent all Palestinians. Israel is likewise excused from negotiating with Hamas, defined by most nations of the world as a terrorist organisation. In other words,The latter enjoy increasing popular backing driven by Islamophobia.The colonial-like economic relationship that Israel has constructed with Palestinians is beneficial for all Israelis.and it uses the Palestinian territories as a captive consumer market.Between 70 and 80 percent of import-export activity in the West Bank and Gaza is with Israel. Israel's traditional industries, which employ significant numbers of workers (textiles, shoe manufacturing, furniture making, plastics, food, metal and wood products, etc) are gradually leaving Israel proper and moving to the West Bank, and a few to Gaza.About 1,200 Israeli factories have relocated to industrial zones in the West Bank, or shifted to using Arab subcontractors. Tens of thousands of Palestinian workers from the West Bank earn their living in Israel or working for contractors who produce for Israel.The ones who can effect a change - who can create a more normal and more just reality - are, first of all, Israelis and Palestinians. Forces in the world can exert pressure or offer assistance, but the operative change will come only from the involved parties themselves.Meanwhile, mainly in Israel, a number of entities continue the struggle to bring into being a model of coexistence that is right and just. They remain very weak, so far, compared with right-wing forces whose success today is more obvious than ever.is an Israeli journalist and author. He previously worked for Haaretz, where he was an Arab affairs analyst and a member of the editorial board.