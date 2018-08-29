STEP ONE: Create a strong U.S.-backed 'fifth column'

"A Fifth Column is a group of people who undermine the government of a country in support of the enemy. They can be both covert and open."

In 1983, NED essentially took over the CIA's role of influencing electoral outcomes and destabilizing governments that got in the way of U.S. interests, except that NED carried out those functions in a quasi-overt fashion while the CIA did them covertly. NED also serves as a sort of slush fund for neocons. ...

STEP TWO: Undermine the country's economy

... It is absolutely clear who is behind the food and medicine boycotts (empty supermarket shelves), and the induced internal violence [in Venezuela]. It is a carbon copy of what the CIA under Kissinger's command did in Chile in 1973 which led to the murder of the legitimate and democratically elected President Allende and to the Pinochet military coup. ...

STEP THREE: Wait for internal protests and/or create them

STEP FOUR: Get violent while accusing the government of getting violent

STEP FIVE: If steps 1 through 4 don't work, kidnap or assassinate