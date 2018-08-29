© Naif Rahma



"Our conduct there is to try to keep the human cost of innocents being killed accidentally to the absolute minimum," US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Tuesday. "That is our goal where we engage with the coalition. Our goal is to reduce this tragedy and to get it to the UN brokered table as quickly as possible."

UN investigators said Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Houthis may all have committed war crimes, including sexual violence and recruiting child soldiers, in a damning report detailing atrocities in the Yemen conflict.in a 41-page report published Tuesday, and gave a confidential list of individual perpetrators to the UN High Commissioner.Air attacks by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition were responsible for most of the documented civilian casualties. The investigators saidTargets included "residential areas, markets, funerals, weddings, detention facilities, civilian boats and even medical facilities," the report reads.One "egregious" example was the March 15, 2016 strikes on Jhamees market, which killed over 100 civilians, 25 of whom were children.A recent coalition bombing of a school bus, which killed 40 children and 11 adults, drew rare international attention to the conflict that has escalated since March 2015, when Saudi Arabia embarked on a bombing campaign in support of ousted President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Houthi rebels, then aligned with Yemen's former longtime president Ali Abdullah Saleh.The Saudi air force failed to cooperate with investigators about its targeting.The report highlighted the humanitarian impact and "requisite intent" of the "severe restrictions" in its assessment. The closure of Sana'a airport was found to be a violation of humanitarian law protecting the sick and wounded.which the experts said was indiscriminate. The city of Ta'izz has experienced many civilian casualties and is home to multiple groups including Houthis, pro-Hadi forces, Salafist and Islah militias and jihadist groups. Investigators received reports thatBetween July 2015 and January 2016, restrictions on the port of Ta'izz appeared to be in violation of international law, but again, the report said more investigation was required.The group confirmedin some areas. Hundreds have been detained for opposing the Saudi-backed Yemen government or the United Arab Emirates, which are part of the coalition and control southern Yemen directly and through its Security Belt Forces, Hadrami Elite Forces, and Shabwani Elite Forces.for prolonged periods in violation of the absolute prohibition on torture, cruel or inhuman treatment."The report found reasonable grounds to believeMistreatment and torture were also reported in Houthi prisons, and Baha'is have been detained because of their faith.with numerous instances taking place in migrant camps controlled by Security Belt Forces.The investigators found Information indicatingThe Yemeni government, the coalition and the Houthis are accused of harassment, threats and smears against human rights defenders and journalists.The report also urged countries to "refrain from providing arms that could be used in the conflict."Iran has been accused of supplying arms to the Houthis, a charge it denies.A group of 50 NGOs responded to the report by calling on the report's mandate to be strengthened at the UN human rights council meeting in Geneva in September.