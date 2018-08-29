© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova

Senior officials from Japan and North Korea held secret negotiations in Vietnam in July without the United States' knowledge, The Washington Post reported, citing informed sources.The meeting was attended by top Japanese intelligence official Shigeru Kitamura and senior North Korean official in charge of Korean reunification Kim Song Hye, The Washington Post newspaper said Tuesday.Senior US officials have reportedly expressed their discontent over not being informed about the talks.The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved over the last months, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un having held several rounds of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore.