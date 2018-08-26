© Unknown

"If they find evidence of criminality, based on Cohen's information, that predates Trump's presidency and has to do with his business and his business dealings, they're going to go where the evidence takes them," said Bradley D. Simon, a former federal prosecutor in New York.

"At the end of the day, I work for the Trump family," Garten, the company's lawyer, told a legal trade publication in 2016. "That's how I view my job. Whether it's protecting their business interests or protecting their personal interests. I am here to assist them and represent them in any way they need."

Even as Donald Trump rose from New York real estate mogul to U.S. president, the innermost workings of his namesake real estate and branding company stayed shielded behind the black-tinted windows of his eponymous Fifth Avenue skyscraper.Always run more like a family business than a blue-chip corporate empire, the private Trump Organization has operated free from the oversight of independent board members or pesky shareholders. But now that secrecy has cracked.The plea agreement in federal court this week by Michael Cohen, who spent 10 years as executive vice president and special counsel at the Trump Organization and later served as Trump's personal attorney, showed thata longtime Trump ally who heads the company that publishes The National Enquirer tabloid,Now the question is how much further they will dig into the murky business dealings and personal scandals at a carefully guarded company that remains key to Trump's narrative of personal success despite years of bankruptcies, lawsuits and other controversies."The more you peel back, the more you're likely to see irregularities that are worthy of investigation," said Juan Zarate, a former Justice Department prosecutor who also helped pioneer tactics for tracking illicit cross-border financial transactions during the George W. Bush administration.The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is prosecutingSpecial counsel Robert S. Mueller III is looking intoTrump suggested last year that he wouldn't tolerate Mueller poking around in his business. "I think that's a violation," Trump told The New York Times in an Oval Office interview. "My finances are extremely good, my company is an unbelievably successful company."Following through might be feasible if Trump were willing to pay the political cost.since it would require moving against the large and well established U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan.Alan Garten, the Trump Organization's top lawyer, said in a phone interview Thursday thatTrump has refused to release his tax returns to the public, and the company doesn't disclose its annual revenue. But the perception of Trump as a titan of industry - forged in the popular imagination with the reality show The Apprentice - helped propel him to the White House, starting with his original announcement in the gilded lobby of Trump Tower."I'm really rich," he said.The Trump Organization has developed and run hotels, condominiums and golf courses around the country and overseas. Under lucrative licensing deals, Trump has also slapped his name - a name that's "as hot as a pistol," he's said - on real estate developments, bottled water, steaks and vodka.Some of those ventures failed or faded, and Trump endured a string of bankruptcies when he ran aground in the casino business in Atlantic City in the early 1990s.His struggles to resuscitate his company after that could provide ample avenues for investigators if they choose to pursue them.Trump was also willing to cut deals and do business with shady characters. One example is Felix Sater, a convicted stock swindler who was a senior adviser to the future president. Sater maintained an office in Trump Tower, brought prospective deals to Trump's personal attention and accompanied two of Trump's adult children to Moscow in 2006 to look for business opportunities.His lawyer, Lanny Davis, said Cohen would cooperate with ongoing investigations, including Mueller's.Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday.saying he had acted at the candidate's direction in 2016 to pay a total of $280,000 to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, and Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress. Both said they had extramarital affairs with Trump.Prosecutors saida shell company incorporated in Delaware that he used to pay $130,000 to Daniels.Prosecutors said Cohen had solicited services "from a technology company during and in connection with the campaign."Company executives decided to pay Cohen double what he had asked to cover taxes, plus a $60,000 bonus, for a total of $420,000, according to the court filing. He arranged to get paid $35,000 a month for a year.Cohen sent an invoice to an unnamed company executive in February 2017, seeking "payment for services rendered" for the first two months of 2017.During the court hearing Tuesday,McDougal was paid $150,000 by selling the rights to her story to American Media Inc., which publishes The National Enquirer.Pecker, American Media's chairman, agreed to assist investigators in exchange for immunity from prosecution, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.Other members of the Trump Organization have also been connected to the payments.In a recording that Cohen surreptitiously made before the election, he and Trump discussed how to buy the rights for McDougal's story from Pecker to ensure the alleged sexual affair was not made public."I've spoken to Allen Weisselberg about how to set the whole thing up," Cohen said, referring to the top bookkeeper at the Trump Organization. Trump interrupted: "So, what do we got to pay for this? Using a corporate accountant to help pay hush money would raise eyebrows in most corporations.Trump's children have held senior positions throughout the company, as his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, do at the White House.During a 2011 deposition in a lawsuit involving a Florida project, Donald Trump Jr. said he wasn't sure whether there was an organization chart for the Trump Organization."Could I make one? Yes," he said. "Is there one officially? Not that I am aware of. But there could be." He added: "We kind of run a little bit like a mom-and-pop in that sense." Jerry Brown, climate change policies, California politics and state finances.is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in Washington, D.C. He won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting in 2001 for work that prompted the market withdrawal of Rezulin, a widely sold diabetes drug. His subsequent reports on pharmaceutical industry payments to federal researchers triggered a ban of such compensation at the National Institutes of Health.