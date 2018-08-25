Puppet Masters
Why China's payment apps give US bankers nightmares
Bloomberg
Wed, 23 May 2018 11:39 UTC
Entranced by their phones, they hardly made way for the banker. The teens were messaging, shopping and sending money back and forth, all without cash. Instead, they were using Alipay and WeChat.
The scary thing for the American: Banks never got a cut.
The future of consumer payments may not be designed in New York or London but in China. There, money flows mainly through a pair of digital ecosystems that blend social media, commerce and banking - all run by two of the world's most valuable companies. That contrasts with the U.S., where numerous firms feast on fees from handling and processing payments. Western bankers and credit-card executives who travel to China keep returning with the same anxiety: Payments can happen cheaply and easily without them.
The nightmare for the U.S. financial industry is that a technology company - whether from China or a homegrown juggernaut such as Amazon.com Inc. or Facebook Inc. - replicates the success of Alipay and WeChat in America. The stakes are enormous, potentially carving away billions of dollars in annual revenue from major banks and other firms. What follows is a breakdown of what that could look like - theoretically - using the explosive growth as China's apps as a rough guide.
Perhaps the clearest opportunity lies in siphoning off some of the fees that U.S. merchants pay to accept cards and mobile payments - about $90 billion a year, according to the Nilson Report, an industry newsletter. That money gets parceled out to card networks such as Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc., payment processors and banks, which pocket the largest share. In China, analysts expect third-party payment providers to earn about 40 percent of such fees by 2020. If apps were to start grabbing market share in the U.S. at roughly the same rate they did in China, it would take a $43 billion revenue bite out of a business banks count as among their most profitable.
Meanwhile, Chinese consumers are starting to park more of their savings with the apps. In 2013, Alipay began offering money-market accounts. By last year, it had built that business into the world's largest money-market fund with about $243 billion. For banks, that's yet another bite. They traditionally hold customer deposits and use that money to fund loans-generating significant profits. If U.S. consumers were to start storing their extra cash with apps, banks would have to find an alternate - probably more expensive - source of funding.
Still, banks and payment networks have a lot to lose if technology firms succeed in grabbing market share - and there are signs that Alipay and WeChat aren't the only firms that may flex their muscles. Amazon is said to be interested in offering its own product to mimic checking accounts while offering to lower costs for retailers who use its online payments service.
"What happened in China was not an even playing field," Al Kelly, Visa's chief executive officer, said at an investor conference in March. "What I hope happens around the rest of the world as they migrate is that at least it's an even playing field."
Comment: When Visa's CEO is wishing for an "even playing field," you know the financiers' fears that the positions they have held at the apex to date are under threat.
Substituting one oligarchy (financial) for another (technological) doesn't of course change the fundamental fact that there is a hierarchy, but if the new one is 'better for the market' in terms of efficiency and reducing leaks into the 'parasitic economy', maybe it heralds progress of a sort.
Again it's interesting to note that China, by forging ahead on its own course of modernization, is compelling 'the developed world' to ape it. It may not be long before Sinofication is now competing with Westernization.